Analysts Anticipate Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Israel Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Israel Chemicals posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Israel Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Israel Chemicals.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Israel Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

NYSE:ICL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Israel Chemicals has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 33,305 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash, salt, and Polysulphate; and produces, markets, and sells pure magnesium and magnesium alloys, as well as produces dry carnallite and related by-products, including chlorine and sylvinite.

