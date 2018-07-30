Analysts Anticipate Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) will report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.50). Hertz Global posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hertz Global.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.32). Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Hertz Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HTZ shares. ValuEngine raised Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hertz Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, CFO Thomas C. Kennedy bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $258,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Hertz Global by 59.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 21,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 286,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter.

Hertz Global traded up $0.82, hitting $14.78, during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,239,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,533. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hertz Global has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $27.27.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

