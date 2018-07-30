Analysts Anticipate Globus Medical Inc (GMED) to Post $0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Globus Medical reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $174.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $52.00 price objective on Globus Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, CAO Steven Payne sold 20,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $1,159,229.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Schwartz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $537,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,279 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,746 over the last ninety days. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 56,962 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 129,621 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 265,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 78,678 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,303,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical traded down $0.90, reaching $50.24, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 634,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,845. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

