Analysts Anticipate Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s earnings. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, Director Ronald I. Simon bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,060.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Penn bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,524.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 179,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,850. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group L.P. lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 2,774,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,409,000 after purchasing an additional 84,821 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,075,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 43.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 412,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 124,033 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 54,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT opened at $11.09 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $140.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.36. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.35%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is presently 82.22%.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.