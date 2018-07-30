Amkor Technology (AMKR) Earns News Impact Score of 0.26

Media headlines about Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) have trended positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Amkor Technology earned a news impact score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.1815526817 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Amkor Technology traded up $0.04, reaching $8.98, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 7,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,851. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.45. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

