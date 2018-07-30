Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Holdings Lessened by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,740 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $57,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $193.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amgen from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.70.

Amgen opened at $192.44 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.31 and a 1 year high of $201.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total value of $281,011.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $844,972. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

