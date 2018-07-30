Amgen (AMGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cann

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cann in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a $224.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Cann’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s previous close.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amgen from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.76.

AMGN traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,980,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,716. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $163.31 and a fifty-two week high of $201.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $265,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $844,972. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 194,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,861,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $11,533,000. Finally, Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,062,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

