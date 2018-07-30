Amgen (AMGN) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.56.

Amgen opened at $192.44 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Amgen has a one year low of $163.31 and a one year high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total transaction of $281,011.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $844,972. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 76.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

