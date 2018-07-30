American Tower Corp (AMT) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in American Tower by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 389,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,137,000 after purchasing an additional 163,104 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in American Tower by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 12,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $5,942,041.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,253,955.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,529 shares of company stock worth $18,287,354. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Tower opened at $144.38 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.77. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $130.37 and a 52-week high of $155.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 20th. Guggenheim downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.29.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

