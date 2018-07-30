American Tower Corp (AMT) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,673,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,928,000 after purchasing an additional 237,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,318,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,595,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,610,000 after purchasing an additional 402,859 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,269,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,845,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,160,000 after purchasing an additional 164,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $144.38 on Monday. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $130.37 and a 12 month high of $155.28. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

In related news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $5,942,041.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,253,955.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 131,529 shares of company stock valued at $18,287,354 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

