American Superconductor (AMSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 67.71% and a negative return on equity of 59.31%. American Superconductor’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect American Superconductor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of American Superconductor opened at $5.03 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $8.03.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

