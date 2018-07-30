American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.13% of American Public Education worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in American Public Education by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in American Public Education by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $1,733,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,490,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $393,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Public Education news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $172,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 390,901 shares in the company, valued at $16,840,015.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $354,888. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Public Education opened at $44.75 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market cap of $733.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $46.15.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.13 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Barrington Research raised American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

