American Axle & Manufact. (AXL) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

AXL has been the topic of several other research reports. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

AXL traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $16.77. 1,620,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,861. American Axle & Manufact. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.34.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. American Axle & Manufact. had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman Willemse sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $151,902.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,178.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 950,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 83,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

