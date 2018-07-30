American Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 570.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 357.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Macquarie Infrastructure news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 14,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $666,095.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Infrastructure Manag Macquarie acquired 128,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.70 per share, with a total value of $4,717,711.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,690,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,558,562.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,313,020 shares of company stock valued at $172,340,003. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $60.00 target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure traded up $0.04, hitting $45.47, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 53,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,183. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.24. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $501.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.10 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 6.04%. equities research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

