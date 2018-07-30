American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $24.48 Million Position in CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. CyrusOne makes up about 4.7% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $24,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in CyrusOne by 8.2% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Honeywell International Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 45.9% in the first quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 46,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 544.3% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne traded down $0.43, hitting $62.88, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 48,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,396. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on CyrusOne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.15.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.