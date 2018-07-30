American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $16.77 Million Position in Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Sun Communities makes up approximately 3.2% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.21% of Sun Communities worth $16,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 84,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Shares of Sun Communities traded up $0.72, hitting $96.12, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat . 22,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.12. Sun Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $99.97.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $271.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.02 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 8.91%. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.11%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 350 communities comprising approximately 122,000 developed sites in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. For more information about Sun Communities, Inc, please visit www.suncommunities.com.

