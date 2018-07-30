Amedisys (AMED) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Amedisys from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amedisys to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Shares of Amedisys traded down $0.32, reaching $93.44, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 277,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,789. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $98.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $399.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Credit Advisors (Us) Llc sold 2,437,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $180,271,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Pearce sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total value of $37,483.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,468,201 shares of company stock worth $182,628,180. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

