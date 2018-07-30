Amedica (AMDA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amedica Co. (NASDAQ:AMDA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,144,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 599,879 shares.The stock last traded at $0.52 and had previously closed at $0.47.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMDA. ValuEngine upgraded Amedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amedica in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

Amedica Company Profile

Amedica Corporation, a biomaterial company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical devices based on its silicon nitride technology platform in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers silicon nitride implants to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery under the Valeo brand.

