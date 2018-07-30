Amdocs (DOX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Amdocs to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Amdocs has set its Q3 guidance at $1.00-1.06 EPS.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $992.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.59 million. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amdocs to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $67.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.03.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

