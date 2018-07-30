Amazon.com (AMZN) Earns Buy Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $2,200.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2,100.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a $1,842.92 rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $1,550.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,907.92.

Shares of Amazon.com opened at $1,817.27 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $931.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1,880.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $881.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $52.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,054 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,574.11, for a total transaction of $3,233,221.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,112,433.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 435 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,578.02, for a total transaction of $686,438.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,952.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,014 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Amazon.com by 154.3% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 47.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

