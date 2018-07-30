Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts opened at $57.42 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $66.95.
About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.
Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH).
Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.