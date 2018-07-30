Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts opened at $57.42 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $66.95.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WH. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

