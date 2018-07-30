Amalgamated Bank Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,972,000 after acquiring an additional 64,467 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, July 13th. Guggenheim set a $156.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.10.

Advance Auto Parts opened at $139.85 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $145.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.47%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.