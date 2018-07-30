AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) to announce $157.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.00 million and the highest is $164.12 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $158.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $516.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $492.90 million to $529.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $370.61 million per share, with estimates ranging from $345.20 million to $428.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $146.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.13 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 35.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. B. Riley raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.65 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals opened at $22.05 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $756.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $25.63.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William K. Heiden sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 53,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 590.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 513,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 328,331 shares during the last quarter.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.