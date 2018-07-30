Altice USA (ATUS) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.08

News articles about Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Altice USA earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.9464781121276 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Altice USA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Altice USA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 834.00.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Altice USA had a net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Vice Chairman Lisa Rosenblum sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $4,235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

