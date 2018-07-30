Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,538 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Aimmune Therapeutics worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,984,000 after purchasing an additional 334,618 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,813,000 after purchasing an additional 338,983 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,356,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,178,000 after purchasing an additional 210,095 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 935,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,762,000 after purchasing an additional 170,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 664,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 600,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 3,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $108,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,656.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,493 shares of company stock worth $11,580,119 over the last quarter. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aimmune Therapeutics opened at $28.70 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of -0.29.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

