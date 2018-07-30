Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 1,544 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $115,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $115,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $120,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43,525.0% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $149,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF opened at $85.55 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.76 and a 12 month high of $87.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

