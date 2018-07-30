Allstate Corp (ALL) Shares Bought by Bp Plc

Bp Plc increased its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 250.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $12,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Allstate by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,449,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,859,000 after acquiring an additional 528,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,838,000 after acquiring an additional 181,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,599,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,412,000 after acquiring an additional 29,292 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Allstate by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,566,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,524,000 after acquiring an additional 98,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Allstate by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,227,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,371,000 after acquiring an additional 377,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.59. The stock had a trading volume of 86,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $105.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.35. Allstate had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

