Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (ACV) Stake Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.50% of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,917 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,194,000.

Shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd opened at $24.16 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $24.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 12th will be issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The Fund invests in a combination of convertible securities, debt and other income-producing instruments and common stocks and other equity securities.

