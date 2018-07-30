Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 59,646 Shares of Trex Company Inc (TREX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,646 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.07% of Trex worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 9,328.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 353,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 349,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,644,000 after purchasing an additional 177,632 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 711.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 119,115 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Trex by 967.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 103,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 48.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 200,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after purchasing an additional 65,276 shares during the last quarter. 44.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Trex to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $64.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 2.20. Trex Company Inc has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $69.27.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.18 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 45.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. research analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $281,659.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,527,531.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James E. Cline sold 18,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $2,048,266.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,123.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,844. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

