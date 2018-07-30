Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.42 Million Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,746 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.22% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 57.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,651,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,212 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,568,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,306,000 after acquiring an additional 253,146 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 34,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust opened at $19.01 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $19.67.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 33.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 144.62%.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Chang sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $36,202.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $69,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,422 shares of company stock worth $530,511. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

