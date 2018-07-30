Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.22 Million Stake in TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (TGTX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,231 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.21% of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. venBio Select Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock by 58.7% in the first quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 5,229,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,156 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,574,000. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,595,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,538,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock by 1,335.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 290,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Inc common stock opened at $11.00 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. TG Therapeutics Inc common stock has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $858.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.15.

TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics Inc common stock had a negative net margin of 87,025.00% and a negative return on equity of 170.83%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics Inc common stock will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $623,393.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,267 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William James Kennedy sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $337,204.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

