Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (BBD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,271 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,664 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,570,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,513,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 1,090.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 104,757 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 321,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Santander raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $8.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Banco Bradesco SA has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $13.18.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 16.91%. analysts expect that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.0049 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous special dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.62%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.