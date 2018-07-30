Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $516.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Alliance Resource Partners opened at $19.00 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $21.90.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 71.78%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 295,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 115,599 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 2.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 363.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 42,012 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 77.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 235,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 14,583 shares during the period. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alliance Resource Partners announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 31st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
About Alliance Resource Partners
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.
