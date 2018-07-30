Allergan plc (AGN) Shares Bought by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ grew its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 156.2% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 46.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the first quarter worth $206,000. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the first quarter worth $213,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allergan alerts:

In other Allergan news, EVP William Meury sold 24,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $3,775,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $191.00 price target on Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen set a $255.00 price target on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Vetr downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.99 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Allergan in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.48.

Allergan traded up $4.97, reaching $183.59, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,078. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $142.81 and a fifty-two week high of $255.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.29. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.