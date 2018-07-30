Allergan plc (AGN) Position Lifted by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allergan opened at $178.62 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $142.81 and a 12-month high of $255.52.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William Meury sold 24,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $3,775,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Cowen set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.48.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

