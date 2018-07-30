Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Director James C. Diggs Sells 3,844 Shares

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Director James C. Diggs sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $112,052.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,655.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies traded down $0.29, reaching $27.87, during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,310. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,280,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,125,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,634,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America set a $34.00 target price on Allegheny Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

