ALIS Price Hits $0.0749 on Top Exchanges (ALIS)

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. ALIS has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $3,973.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ALIS has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One ALIS token can now be bought for about $0.0749 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003669 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012114 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012263 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000449 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00403437 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00030445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00167652 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013842 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000876 BTC.

About ALIS

ALIS was first traded on August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,209,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,805,314 tokens. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp

Buying and Selling ALIS

ALIS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

