Alio Gold (ALO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Alio Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It engaged in exploration, development and production primarily in Mexico. The company’s principal assets include the producing San Francisco mine in Sonora, Mexico and the development stage Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico. Alio Gold Inc, formerly known as Timmins Gold Corp, is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of Alio Gold opened at $1.40 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Alio Gold has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $4.94.

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alio Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alio Gold by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 254,930 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Alio Gold by 436.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 159,398 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alio Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alio Gold by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 422,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter.

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

