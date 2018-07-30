Alimera Sciences (ALIM) Issues Earnings Results

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), reports.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 204,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,526. The company has a market cap of $75.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.62, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.61.

ALIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Friday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

