Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Short Interest Update

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 133,752,561 shares, a growth of 4.5% from the June 29th total of 128,010,292 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,385,609 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.18.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $189.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $400,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 55.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,059,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,885,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

