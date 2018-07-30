AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.72 Million

Analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report $94.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.10 million and the highest is $95.90 million. AlarmCom reported sales of $85.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full-year sales of $382.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.64 million to $383.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $428.16 million per share, with estimates ranging from $419.44 million to $434.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AlarmCom.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 57.77% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. AlarmCom’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALRM. BidaskClub lowered AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered AlarmCom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, First Analysis set a $52.00 target price on AlarmCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.77. 161,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,800. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.94. AlarmCom has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17.

In other AlarmCom news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 22,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $1,010,225.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,691 shares in the company, valued at $9,317,534.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hugh Panero sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $1,848,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,057.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,449 shares of company stock worth $21,024,690. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,418 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,416,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,953,000 after purchasing an additional 747,152 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the fourth quarter worth about $13,927,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the first quarter worth about $9,971,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 787.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 220,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

