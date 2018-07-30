Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 6th. Analysts expect Akcea Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.90% and a negative net margin of 126.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Akcea Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Akcea Therapeutics stock opened at $30.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of -13.64. Akcea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AKCA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Akcea Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

