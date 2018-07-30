AirToken Achieves Market Cap of $5.12 Million (AIR)

AirToken (CURRENCY:AIR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last seven days, AirToken has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AirToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. AirToken has a market cap of $5.12 million and $145,452.00 worth of AirToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AirToken Profile

AirToken’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. AirToken’s total supply is 1,491,492,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AirToken is /r/AirToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirToken’s official website is www.airtoken.com . AirToken’s official Twitter account is @airtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AirToken

AirToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

