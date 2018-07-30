Airgain Inc (AIRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) to announce $14.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.90 million and the highest is $14.25 million. Airgain posted sales of $13.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $59.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.46 million to $60.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $66.84 million per share, with estimates ranging from $66.68 million to $67.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. Airgain’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on AIRG. TheStreet raised shares of Airgain from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other news, VP Jacob Suen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anil Doradla purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 158.0% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 179,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 109,695 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 13.2% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 76,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 41.4% in the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain traded down $0.10, hitting $9.76, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 6,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,100. The company has a market cap of $94.38 million, a PE ratio of 88.73 and a beta of 1.98. Airgain has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

