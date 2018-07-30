Airgain (AIRG) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Head to Head Analysis

Airgain (NASDAQ: AIRG) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Airgain does not pay a dividend. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson pays out -14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

29.9% of Airgain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Airgain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airgain and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain $49.52 million 1.91 $1.14 million $0.11 88.73 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson $23.60 billion 1.12 -$4.13 billion ($0.47) -16.85

Airgain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airgain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Airgain and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain 0 1 2 0 2.67 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 2 8 2 0 2.00

Airgain currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.44%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a consensus target price of $5.91, indicating a potential downside of 25.35%. Given Airgain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Airgain is more favorable than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

Volatility & Risk

Airgain has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Airgain and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain -0.68% 1.58% 1.31% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson -13.14% -5.62% -2.15%

Summary

Airgain beats Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas. The company provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, automotive, and Internet of Things. As of December 31, 2017, it had 131 issued patents in the United States, 23 companion patents outside the United States, and 81 patent applications on file. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support. The Digital Services segment offers products and services for service providers in the areas of operations support systems and business support systems; packet core and communication; network functions virtualization and cloud infrastructure; application development and modernization; and consulting services. The Managed Services segment provides vendor agnostic services, including networks and IT managed, and network design and optimization services to manage service provider's networks. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

