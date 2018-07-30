AidCoin (AID) Price Up 6.1% This Week

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $528,842.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Upbit, Bittrex and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AidCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003651 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012295 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000450 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00402860 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00030490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00164842 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013905 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000880 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,666,836 tokens. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Upbit, Ethfinex, Bittrex and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.