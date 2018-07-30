AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.03 million during the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 72.51% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

NYSE MITT opened at $19.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.67. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by a U.S.

