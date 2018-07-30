AFLAC (AFL) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.14

News stories about AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AFLAC earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.943882320076 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $46.31 on Monday. AFLAC has a 12 month low of $38.74 and a 12 month high of $46.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that AFLAC will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill set a $50.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $48.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

In related news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,877,819.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,578,154.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

