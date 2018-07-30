Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $600.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.68 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group opened at $151.05 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $216.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.50.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.28, for a total value of $329,400.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,665.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc ca increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc ca now owns 13,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

