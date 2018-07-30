Aetna Inc (AET) Shares Bought by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ boosted its stake in shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Aetna were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aetna by 55,803.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,613,835 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aetna by 101.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,797,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,819,000 after buying an additional 1,405,859 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aetna during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,220,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aetna by 72.1% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,525,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,827,000 after buying an additional 639,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aetna during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,625,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aetna traded down $0.16, reaching $189.45, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 25,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. Aetna Inc has a 12-month low of $149.69 and a 12-month high of $194.40.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Aetna Inc will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on AET shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Aetna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.36.

Aetna Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

